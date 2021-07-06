9 Estate Planning Strategies for Wealthy Clients

“In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes” (Benjamin Franklin). You’ve also heard “You can’t take it with you.” Most people believe they worked hard for their money. They want to leave their business, a sum of money, or some other legacy for future generations. The tax man takes the opposite point of view, wanting to be the silent partner in your success.

Estate planning may be top of mind with many clients because the federal government is considering changing the estate tax rules to bring in more tax revenue. Clients who made decisions based on the current rules may be concerned their wealth is once again at risk. Under the current rules, the estate tax exemption is $11.7 million for individuals and $23.4 million for married couples. The federal government is considering lowering the thresholds to $3.5/7.0 million.

The stepped-up cost basis is another advantage under current estate tax rules. A person might own stocks with substantial unrealized capital gains, yet when they die, the cost basis is reset to the current value at that time. The federal government would like to collect income taxes on those capital gains, as if the person sold them at their time of death.

Talking With Your Clients About Estate Planning

These are only two elements concerning estate taxation, but they are enough to get your client concerned. Let’s assume your client already has a will. You need to get them focused on the bigger picture:

1. States levy estate taxes, too. Ten states levy their own inheritance or estate taxes. Exemption levels and tax rates vary. Estate taxes are paid by the estate of the deceased, while inheritance taxes are paid by the heirs. Your clients need to know the rules that are in force where they live.

2. Establishing residency elsewhere. Although federal taxes apply in all 50 states, some states have low or no death taxes. Florida is a popular example, but there are many others. Simply owning a second home in the state doesn’t qualify you as a resident. You need to formally establish the new state as your domicile and unwind your connection to your current state. Using Florida as an example, it starts with spending more than half the year in the Sunshine State. Registering to vote, transferring your driving license, and registering your car in Florida are also important. Your client needs to take the necessary steps.

3. Reduce the size of your estate. Giving away money to family members is a logical way to bring down the size of your estate. The annual gift tax exclusion allows you to give up to $15,000 each to as many people as you choose. This can be repeated year after year. It’s an ideal way to direct money into their College Savings Accounts. If you give someone more than $15,000 in one year, it triggers the gift tax, yet this amount is set against your estate tax exemption, which is currently $11.7 million for individuals. If your client is concerned about estate taxes and intends to will their wealth to their children and grandchildren, they can start the process now.

4. Give to charity now. Stocks with a low-cost basis are ideal candidates for charitable contributions. You gift the appreciated shares now, during your lifetime. The non-profit sells the appreciated shares, yet it doesn’t need to pay capital gains taxes because of their charitable status. If you sold the shares yourself before writing a check, you would need to sell substantially more to gift the same amount.

5. Give to charity later. Bequests you specify as charitable contributions to qualified organizations are excluded from your taxable estate. It’s as if you made the large gift during your lifetime. Although the money isn’t going to family members, these gifts can reduce the value of your taxable estate.

6. Give to charity much later. There are many types of trusts in the estate planning world. A Charitable Lead Trust is set up by transferring an amount of money out of your name. The charitable trust donates a specific amount to charities over time. When you die, the heirs you designate receive the remainder. A Charitable Remainder Trust lets you transfer appreciated assets, sell them, and give the money to various charities over time without owing capital gains taxes. Clients need to understand they can reduce the size of their current and future estate by utilizing trusts, but they lose ownership of the money.

7. Give to charity now, get income afterwards. A Charitable Gift Annuity allows an individual to reduce the size of their estate by making a charitable gift now, which is converted into an annuity that pays income for the beneficiary’s lifetime. Part of the money is an outright gift, as a donation for tax purposes, while the other part provides income, often for the lifetime of one, then another beneficiary.

8. Get income now, give to charity afterwards. The Q-tip trust involves money going into a trust to provide income to your spouse upon your death, with the assets in the trust going to a charitable organization upon their death. Your spouse is provided for during their lifetime.

9. Have cash on hand to pay estate taxes. Settling up the estate tax bill can be straightforward if the deceased had all their money in cash and liquid securities, like stocks. If they own hard assets like farmland, it’s a different story. A business is often an illiquid asset, too. In these cases, a life insurance trust can make sense because it provides liquidity, eliminating the need to sell hard assets at a distress sale.

Your client needs to understand other aspects of estate planning. The laws can be fluid, as proposed changes to estate taxes illustrate. Trusts are complicated instruments. You need an attorney skilled in estate planning to help. Trusts must be funded. Merely setting them up while keeping funds in your own name and retaining control doesn’t count. Ideally, you want advice from a professional who isn’t paid based on the products they sell. This means paying for advice. Certified Public Accountants and Certified Financial Planners are examples of two designations for qualified professionals.