5 Ways to Tell if a Client Is Right for Your Firm

There’s a lot of information out there about how to figure out if a client is wrong for you, as well as tips on disengaging with a client. But what about signs a client is right for your practice? After all, it's easier to weed out clients who won’t fit right from the start rather than think “I should’ve never taken on this client” when the relationship isn’t going so well a year or two in.

Here’s how to proactively seek out people you’d like to work with and who will add value to your accounting firm:

1. Evaluate the Client’s Integrity

Evaluating a potential client’s integrity can be done in multiple ways. One is by meeting with them personally. This allows you to get a sense of what the client is like, both personally and professionally. Next, you can ask them for additional follow-up references, including the names and numbers of their bankers, attorneys and other business consultants. Reaching out to these contacts is important because you want to make sure the potential client is in good standing with these people. Termination of these relationships due to business disagreements or outstanding invoices shows the true integrity of this potential client.

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter Don't miss out on our best content. Enter email address * Enter email address

Sign up

If the client is changing CPAs, you should ask for permission to contact their previous accounting professional. This way, you can speak to their last CPA about topics such as integrity, ethics and expectations and find out if they had any problems that caused them to abruptly end the relationship. You’ll also want to determine how the client found your firm. The reference they’re visiting you from can change the degree of skepticism you have regarding whether you want to take them on as a client or not. Clients who are a good fit for your firm will be happy to provide all of this information and will have a solid reputation.

2. Engage with Competence

Upon meeting with a potential client, you need to make sure you can engage with them with competence. First, ensure you can provide the services they’re asking for. If they are asking for something you and your firm don’t offer or haven’t offered in the past, you shouldn’t try to take on this client. Next, make sure the engagement is consistent with the firm’s business plan and values. We value our time; therefore, we don’t engage with clients after hours. If a potential client is asking us to work extra for them, they won't be brought onto our roster. Also, your resources need to be adequate for what’s being asked of you. Knowing whether a client is right for you isn’t just about what they can offer you, but what you can do for them as well.

3. Remember Risks Are Important, Too

Onboarding new clients comes with some risk, but there are types of risk you need to be careful about. An experienced member of the CPA firm should be able to help with this. One risk to watch out for is the financial status or condition of the potential client or their business. The company’s current and future economic and regulatory environment is important as well because issues could come up later that you could’ve avoided. Another risk to look out for is the company’s turnover in management and staff. It would become stressful to you if you were always working with a different representative or constantly having to ask for information because the business has a high turnover rate. Evaluating the risks a potential client brings shows you what potential issues could arise and allows you to choose whether or not the caveats they come with are ones you'd like to take on.

4. Evaluate How Current They Are

When we bring on a client, we always check and see how current they are with their returns. This gives us an idea of whether this client is going to consistently be behind or if they are timely. Clients that start behind generally have the tendency to repeat this behavior. hWe try and avoid catch-up work when we can, but there are always circumstances where discernment is necessary to determine if this period of being behind for a client is a pattern or just a one-off. When we catch up a client, we set an engagement up under the following parameters: Going forward, they will be current; otherwise, we will terminate the relationship. Determining the level of “catch up” you are comfortable with is a great way to avoid pitfalls in the relationship down the road.

5. Document this Process for Later

As you use these tips, maybe for the first time, document what works for you and what doesn’t. Write down the process that you go through so you can use it again. You can convert this into a client checklist of things to do and/or ask potential clients to determine if they would be a good fit for your firm. This way, you can be sure every client you onboard is one that fits your firm and will create a positive relationship with you.

No matter what, discernment is key when bringing in a new client. If you get the sense that the client is a bad fit, then there is nothing wrong with following your gut and not pursuing that relationship. When you enter into a new relationship, you don’t want hesitancy to be there on your part, but eagerness to get your hands into that client’s business.