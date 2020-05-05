11 Strategies Clients Can Use to Increase Their Business Post-Coronavirus

Now that the initial shock of the pandemic is wearing off, many business-owning clients are focused on a major question: How will they get their customers back as things slowly start to return to normal?

Here’s another way you can help clients and transition them into business advisory services. Your client is focused on keeping their business solvent and getting one of those government loans. They might not be giving much thought to getting their clients back and doing business one the lockdown restrictions are lifted. You can help.

This might be a planning meeting or just a casual conversation over coffee. The following are some ideas and points to touch on when you talk to them:

Are Their Customers Hearing from Them? Is their restaurant e-mailing their client base about takeout and home delivery? Has their store developed their online sales portal? Are you at least calling clients person to person, asking if they are all right? You need an open line, an active communications channel. Cover Liability: Your client is likely worried about being sued for negligence if anyone gets sick after visiting their premises. It’s a valid concern. There will likely be a “standard” of social distancing, hygiene and sanitary practices developed. Their lawyer, the chamber of commerce or the state should provide guidance. Everyone has the same question. They should get this answered as best they can. Get Your Staff Back: Have they been keeping in touch with their staff? These people are waiting to start working again. Eliminate the uncertainty. Let them know when the business is reopening. Get them ready. Have Masks and Gloves on Hand: You now know the standard. Maybe store aisles are one way and cashiers are behind plastic barriers. Customers will likely be required to wear masks. What if someone doesn’t have one? Would they like disposable gloves? You need them on hand as giveaways. Make the experience as easy as possible. Be the First to Market the Re-Opening: Here's an example: There are lots of garden centers in your market. Your client owns one. As soon as the restrictions are lifted, they need to get the word out first. They can notify customers, use social media, run ads or hang a banner. Anything that lets customers know they are open for business is useful. There’s pent-up demand. Let People Know How You Helped Others: Some companies might have donated millions to charity. Others sewed facemasks at home for the local hospital. Publicize what you did. You were part of the solution. Get Ready to Handle the Initial Rush: Start planning early. Certain businesses, like hair salons, will be overwhelmed. If they own one, they need to be ready to deliver a good experience. This includes staying open as long as allowed by law. Taking on additional staff, at least temporarily. Many people will want to “get it done now.” If their regular place tells them, “We can take you in a week,” you want to be the first alternative that comes to mind. Get Them Out of the Store: This sounds counterproductive, but hear me out. Let's say your client owns a liquor store. Customers are here. They are spending money. Why chase them away? Because the social distancing rules will reduce the maximum occupancy. Many people want an “in and out” shopping experience. If they see a line to get in, they’ll look for a similar store with no line. What does this mean? Have all the cash registers open. Hopefully, you have fast cashiers. Run a Sale: It’s the American way. Take advantage of the attention Post-Pandemic Pricing will garner. They missed the spring wardrobe season. It’s getting into the summer clothing season now. People will spend money if they think they are getting a good deal. Buy Now, Pay Later: Your client sells cars, replacement windows or furniture. They’ve seen their competitors on TV. To better compete, recommend they offer their customers low- or no-interest financing. “Take it home today.” You are moving stock. The purchase agreement people sign should mean they are legally committed to pay. Deliver an Outstanding Experience: Many people might be new customers. You want them back, not reverting to their old habits. Deliver an experience that gets them to want to return. Get contact information. Invite them to follow you on social media.

There will be others businesses that are unprepared. People won’t know they are open. They won’t be ready. This can be an opportunity for your business-owning client not only to recover, but to grow.

