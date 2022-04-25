Bill Carlino on the Importance of Succession Plans

Succession planning is an incredibly important job for any accountant who owns their practice, whether you’re at the beginning of your career or starting to look ahead to the next phase of your life. Nevertheless, Bill Carlino, managing director of Whitman Transition Advisors, says that nearly half of the accounting and finance profession doesn’t have a succession plan in place. During our talk, Carlino explained why he wanted to discuss this topic at the AccountingWEB Live Summit. His solo session, “Passing the Leadership Baton: The Who, What, Where and Why of a Successful Succession,” will help firm owners avoid having to arrange a hasty merger that doesn’t benefit them or simply closing their practice for good when they’re ready to leave. Attendees will learn the four C’s of a successful merger, how to determine if the best route for succession lies internally or externally and more during Carlino's talk on May 10.

Additionally, we discussed Carlino’s unique relationship with both the accounting and finance profession and with AccountingWEB itself. (Carlino is the former editor in chief of Accounting Today, a competitor of AccountingWEB. While there, Carlino managed AccountingWEB's current managing editor, Seth Fineberg.) Carlino’s career path has taken him from writing about accountants and managing the content production of an accounting site to working directly with accountants to assist them with M&A, succession planning and more. We discussed why he is enthusiastic about the AccountingWEB Live Summit and why he thinks in-person conferences are more important than ever in 2022.

