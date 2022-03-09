AccountingWEB Live Summit to Offer CPE Credit

AccountingWEB will offer CPE-accredited sessions at its upcoming AccountingWEB Live Summit in San Diego, California, in May, giving attendees the relevant tools and knowledge to advance their careers.

All sessions and panels will be worth one credit, with the exception of keynote speeches and fireside chats. In all, 34 sessions will count toward CPE credit, and each attendee can earn up to 14 CPE credits total. AccountingWEB has worked closely with its partners to ensure the content at Live Summit is as practical as it is inspiring.

The agenda for AccountingWEB Live Summit is packed with exciting content featuring some of the biggest names in accounting, finance and technology today. Content is divided into three tracks – Tax and Finance, Practice Growth Today and Innovating for the Future – and CPE credit is offered in sessions across all tracks. Some of these sessions include:

“How to Resolve Back Tax Debt,” featuring Darren Guillot, SB/SE deputy commissioner for Collections and Operations for the Internal Revenue Service, and Eric L. Green, partner at Green & Sklarz LLC

“Keys to Optimizing the ROI of Your Tech Stack,” featuring Clayton Oates, accounting technologist and founder of QA Business, and Dawn Brolin, CPA, CFE, CEO of Powerful Accounting, Inc.

“Tools, Tech & Tactics to Target & Transform Your Niche,” featuring Geni Whitehouse, CPA, of Even a Nerd Can Be Heard, Sherrell Martin, founder of Nitram Financial Solutions, Lynda Artesani of Artesani Management Services, and Billie Anne Grigg, lead technical guide at Profit First Professionals

AccountingWEB Live Summit will provide accountants with an opportunity to hear from experts in the industry live and in-person on the future of accounting, to discover new strategies for the digital age and to find the latest fintech to propel their work to new heights.

The Live Summit will take place May 9 through May 12 at Paradise Point Resort and Spa, a short ride from San Diego International Airport. Registration includes entry to all session days, plus a daily breakfast buffet, networking lunches and dinners, a relaxing happy hour and more. For more information or to register, visit https://www.accountingweblivesummit.com/registration.