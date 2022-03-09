Share this content
Guide
Sponsored

What clients want in 2021 and beyond

White Paper Cover
Business people sitting around a conference table watching a presentation
iStock_gilaxia_conference

AccountingWEB Live Summit to Offer CPE Credit

by

Those attending AccountingWEB Live Summit in May will have the opportunity to earn up valuable CPE credits by attending nearly any session. The Live Summit will give accountants an opportunity to advance their careers while hearing from experts in the industry.

Mar 9th 2022
Share this content

AccountingWEB will offer CPE-accredited sessions at its upcoming AccountingWEB Live Summit in San Diego, California, in May, giving attendees the relevant tools and knowledge to advance their careers.

All sessions and panels will be worth one credit, with the exception of keynote speeches and fireside chats. In all, 34 sessions will count toward CPE credit, and each attendee can earn up to 14 CPE credits total. AccountingWEB has worked closely with its partners to ensure the content at Live Summit is as practical as it is inspiring.

The agenda for AccountingWEB Live Summit is packed with exciting content featuring some of the biggest names in accounting, finance and technology today. Content is divided into three tracks – Tax and Finance, Practice Growth Today and Innovating for the Future – and CPE credit is offered in sessions across all tracks. Some of these sessions include: 

  • “How to Resolve Back Tax Debt,” featuring Darren Guillot, SB/SE deputy commissioner for Collections and Operations for the Internal Revenue Service, and Eric L. Green, partner at Green & Sklarz LLC
  • “Keys to Optimizing the ROI of Your Tech Stack,” featuring Clayton Oates, accounting technologist and founder of QA Business, and Dawn Brolin, CPA, CFE, CEO of Powerful Accounting, Inc.
  • “Tools, Tech & Tactics to Target & Transform Your Niche,” featuring Geni Whitehouse, CPA, of Even a Nerd Can Be Heard, Sherrell Martin, founder of Nitram Financial Solutions, Lynda Artesani of Artesani Management Services, and Billie Anne Grigg, lead technical guide at Profit First Professionals

AccountingWEB Live Summit will provide accountants with an opportunity to hear from experts in the industry live and in-person on the future of accounting, to discover new strategies for the digital age and to find the latest fintech to propel their work to new heights. 

The Live Summit will take place May 9 through May 12 at Paradise Point Resort and Spa, a short ride from San Diego International Airport. Registration includes entry to all session days, plus a daily breakfast buffet, networking lunches and dinners, a relaxing happy hour and more. For more information or to register, visit https://www.accountingweblivesummit.com/registration

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

Individuals

High-Net-Worth Clients and Charitable Giving

by
people donating clothing to charity
Growth

Effectively Build Your Firm’s Hybrid Work Culture

by
remote workforce
Guide
Sponsored

reIMAGINE Your CAS Practice With Bill Pay

White Paper Cover New

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.