5 Ways the AWEB Live Summit Stands Out

Devising our first-ever live event specifically for accountants that had a mix of the expected and unexpected was no small task, but it's a challenge we took on long before our vision for AccountingWEB Live Summit: This is something we live every day.

When we decided to create a conference of our own, we kept in mind that live events have a tendency to become a bit redundant. That's why we turned to our mission statement of providing practical, useful content for accounting practitioners and firm leaders when creating our agenda.

We are acutely aware that if accountants were to return to attending live events, ours needed to be worth their time and energy. For those of you still on the fence about coming to AccountingWEB Live Summit in San Diego on May 9-12, here are five reasons why our conference will stand out from the rest:

Close-Knit Community of Speakers & Participants

The AccountingWEB Live Summit is a small event, which is actually a plus. Attendees will benefit from the intimate setting and access to speakers and panellists like Ed Kless, Clayton Oates, Jina Etienne, Michael Ly, Nayo Carter-Gray and others, all of whom will be available for networking throughout the conference. You’ll get the chance to speak with them one-on-one, grow your professional network, reinforce existing relationships and get answers from top experts in the field, without the distraction of large crowds.

Wide Variety of Sessions on Topics Accountants Care About Most

Our editorial team put together a content agenda that focused on what you, the accountant, cares about most. We ensured the sessions ranged across a wide variety of subjects that are top of mind and got your feedback to include the topics that you’re talking and thinking about right now. You’ll have the chance to attend sessions on why automation is the future of accounting, how to use tools and tech to create a profitable niche, how to protect your firm against cyber threats, what you should know about real estate investing and more. All sessions will provide you with timely information and expert advice on the technology you should integrate with your current tech.

A Venue That’s Conscientious of COVID-19 and Your Wallet

The AccountingWEB Live Summit will take place at the beautiful Paradise Point Resort & Spa in early May, when the weather will be sunny and warm. You’ll find lagoons, tropical gardens and an award-winning spa, all situated across a mile of private beach. And it won’t hurt your wallet: From now until April 22, you’ll be able to take advantage of the discounted $179-per-night rate, which is only available when you book through the Live Summit website. The venue is on its own secluded 44-acre island, and the health and safety of the attendees is of the utmost importance. Everyone must present proof of a negative COVID test before they can attend. The Live Summit is about more than large conference halls; it’s about helping you relax and – dare we say it – have fun.

An Exhibition Room Full of Accountant-Focused Vendors

We reached out to our network of vendors whose products and services you use every day, like Avalara and Right Networks, to ensure vendors will be able to meet all of your tech needs. Every vendor is laser-focused on the accounting and finance profession and is fine-tuning their products to keep up with you and your clients. You’ll benefit from the conversations you can have with nearly 30 vendors (and counting) in the spacious exhibition hall. Come chat with representatives from BotKeeper, ADP, Clearspend and more.

It Feels Like Our Website, Only Live

AccountingWEB.com is known for its personal relationships with vendors and experts alike and for its focus on providing carefully curated content that’s all about you, the accountant. We’ve been thought leaders in the accounting and finance profession for over 20 years, and both avid readers of our site and newcomers alike will be pleased to know the Summit is, overall, a live version of our website, brought to you in person. You’ll be able to meet the entire team, from the editors to the marketer, in addition to the star-studded array of participants.

Join us in San Diego, California, May 9-12, 2022, for AccountingWEB Live Summit, a brand-new in-person conference and networking event for accounting professionals.

Hear from many experts in the industry on the future of accounting, discover new fintech for the digital age, and attend CPE accredited sessions to move your business forward. After two years of lockdown, you can spend time meeting like-minded professionals discussing tips, tricks, and the challenges you face at breakfast briefings, networking lunches, and an unforgettable off-site dinner event. Learn more at https://www.accountingweblivesummit.com