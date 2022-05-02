QuickBooks Online and Changing Screen Views

Many of the updates Intuit makes to QuickBooks Online can impact how individual screens look that can stymie even frequent users.

Considering that there are normally multiple paths to perform any given task, many QBO power users may not even notice these changes and will continue to follow their own routines for getting work done. Recently I was onboarding a new client, and we were creating a new QBO file together using a screen sharing app.

We were logged in to QBO as the client – not from my QBO Accountant login - and I was stymied by the look of QBO using the client’s login. I could not find screens or paths I was looking for! I felt rather embarrassed as I asked the client to click on various locations, as I tried to find the screen to connect a bank account.

Then, I remembered that Intuit has a tool called ”Switch to Business View.” Find this by going to the large Gear icon, then looking in the bottom right corner. To learn more about each view and how to switch between them, click here.

I decided to play with “Switch to Business View” to see the differences for myself. I was a bit surprised to find that view switching did not entirely change my screens to match the screens that my clients see. Here are some examples.

When logged into my QBOA account, and selecting my client’s QBO file, the left side bar looks like this:

Left Side Bar – Accountant View

Still logged in to QBOA, inside the client file, when I toggle to “Switch to Business View” the left side bar now looks like this:

Left Side Bar – Business View

Notice how it says “Accountant” at the top of each side bar. The main difference between the two views is the link to the screen where you can view and post transactions is called “Banking” in the Accountant View, and “Transactions” in the Business View.

Now, if I login to QBO as the client, using the client’s own login credentials, the left sidebar looks like this:

Left Side Bar When Logged In As Client in Business View

The default login is Business View when the client logs into their own file, so this left sidebar does indeed match what I see when logged into my own QBOA account and click “Switch to Business View.”

Item of note: When the client is logged into their own QBO file, they see the “Apps” link in their left side bar. When a bookkeeper or accountant is logged into to QBOA, and then accesses the client’s QBO file, the Apps link is absent. This is the subject for a different blog post.

Next comparison. When I am logged into the client’s file from my own QBOA login, using the Accountant’s View, the Banking screen looks like this:

Banking View When Logged in via QBOA

However, when logged in as the client, the banking screen is called “Transactions” and looks like this:

Banking View When Logged in as Client

As you can see, the client has a more ‘updated’ or modern look than what I see with my QBOA login, and when I am logged in to my QBOA account, switching between Accountant View and Business View does not allow me to see QBO with the modern look, as my client sees it.

Connecting a Bank Account

So here is what I was trying to do with my new client recently – connect a bank account in my client’s QBO file. It turns out there is no difference in how to do this.

Go to the Banking screen (QBOA view) or Transactions screen (client login view), and click the Link Account dropdown, then Manage Connections. This is a change to where the Link Account function used to reside, but finding it is the same no matter how you are logged in to QBO.

Link Account

Conclusion