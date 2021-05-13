How to Enter PPP Forgiveness Into QuickBooks

The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 (CAA 2021), which was passed on December 27, 2020, provides many of the answers the country was waiting for regarding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in particular. In recent days myriad articles have been written and webinars hosted detailing the key features of CAA 2021 and the second round of PPP.

This post does not address those details, but instead offers some suggestions on how to enter the loan forgiveness information into QuickBooks.

Scenario 1: PPP is Forgiven 100 Percent

If you followed the prevailing advice at the time that PPP loans came out, you posted the PPP loan to the Balance Sheet as a Long Term Liability (or Other Current Liability), named the loan account something like “PPP Funds Received,” and deposited the funds to your newly opened PPP Bank (or the regular Business Checking).

Using a Journal Entry, Zero Dollar Check or a straight deposit, the resulting entry to record the loan was: