How Bookkeepers Can Stay Competitive in the AI Age

Bookkeepers may not need to worry just yet about “being replaced” by Artificial Intelligence tools, but understand the opportunities.

First, here’s a level-set about the disparate message we’ve heard about what AI will do to the accounting profession. For context, here are some highlights we’re probably all familiar with:

In 2015, an Accenture report predicted that by 2020, 40 percent of transaction accounting work would be automated.

Back in 2017, Mark Cuban infamously posited that AI would replace accountants.

In a 2020 survey of Chief Financial Officers by Grant Thornton, CFOs estimated that about 90 percent of financial functions could be automated.

Here are some examples of what AI can actually do:

Accelerate loan underwriting by analyzing thousands of data points about clients and financial history within seconds.

Build accurate predictive models for businesses and financial institutions to make more strategic decisions.

Use both structured and unstructured data in a fraction of the time required by humans.

Provide contextual intelligence, leveraging machine learning and ever-improving algorithms to create models and interpretable reports.

Speaking of reports, AI can generate accurate financial reports in far less time than humans. The transactional and clerical tasks that can be, and likely will be, automated include:

Bookkeeping

Invoicing and payable

Auditing and taxation

Payroll

Journal entries and reconciliations

Finances as a service (FaaS) and numerous other innovative trends will likely typify the world of finance, making groundbreaking changes to business as we know it.

Is AI an Inescapable Threat to Accounting?

Rather than framing it as an imminent threat, (ie, what AI will do to the accounting profession), I prefer to think of what AI will do for the accounting profession. It is hardly as dystopian as Cuban predicted, and there is much to be gained by early adoption of new technologies.

3 Ways to Stay Competitive

It's been widely discussed that the accountant of the future needs a new set of skills and knowledge. Moreover, accounting professionals don’t have to stand idly by while change occurs. There are moves to make, here are the three I recommend:

1. Delineate New Roles and Responsibilities

The move further away from "human doing" is a critical shift. Strategy, managing change, and even innovation is unlocked on a broader scale when there are fewer demands on people’s time.

Firm leaders need to consider how automation changes the roles and responsibilities of teams. New talent development and new training may be essential.

AI can give firm leaders a moment to adjust course and ask new questions:

What will the firm of the future look like?

What are the new capacities and skills that must be cultivated to grow into that future state?

This may be the moment to reassess your current bench and tap talent that has been occupied elsewhere. It may also be the moment to consider how future-proof your roster is.

To stay in the game, you can’t only address the needs of the people already in your business, you must become magnetically attractive to the next generation of talent.

2. Develop a Healthy Culture

News about demanding work hours and less-than-ideal working conditions at the Big 4 firms have led the headlines for the last six months. None of this is news to anyone in the profession, but it does beg the question: Are we creating attractive environments for the best and brightest in the next generation of accountants?

If the skills you will be hiring for require unique, well-developed talents (because rote tasks are covered by AI), you need to consider the value drivers of qualified individuals. Things like culture, upward mobility, passion projects, and even collaboration are a high priority to rising talent.

Gen-Z, in particular, are better educated, more diverse, and more cause-driven than the generations that preceded them. They’ll be on deck after the digital revolution has become the norm. Firm leaders need to operate a business that those young people want to work for.

The smart ones are doing just that. For example, in response to all the bad press about work at top firms, PwC chairman Kevin Ellis came out strong with updated guidelines on work hours. This proves that even the big dogs are getting the message loud and clear that they need to create an environment where people with high-value skills can excel.

3. Invest in CMA and Other Employee Certifications

Technology like AI closes the gap between sectors in the market. As functions and fields become increasingly integrated, employees in your firm need to have a broader skill set. Provide your people with more opportunities to pursue certifications and specialties.

For instance, Certified Management Accounting (CMA) is a leading designator that proves an individual has both financial and accounting skills as well as business savvy. Investing in this certification for strategically chosen staff may be the way to earn or maintain a spot as a market leader.

Work Smarter, Not Harder

To answer the million dollar (or $110 billion to be more precise) question about whether AI will cut jobs for accountants: probably some. AI will most certainly replace many bookkeeping tasks, but whether this fundamentally means that people are out of a job comes down to leadership.

There are many decisions that business leaders and managing partners can make in light of what AI will do to accounting. As in the wild, adaptation is the key to survival.