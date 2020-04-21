Covid-19 Bookkeeping Part 1: How to Properly Record PPP Loans and Spending

For this article, I have teamed up with my colleague Diana Cohn of Corner Office to detail ways to book income and expenses related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP loan, from the SBA. This article does not go into detail about who is eligible or how to apply for these funds.

Instead, we will focus on entries to make in accounting software once you have received the PPP loan disbursement and started spending the funds. All examples use QuickBooks as the accounting software, so modify accordingly if you or your clients use a different program.

PPP Loan Income Setup – When Opening a Separate Account

From what we hear, some accountants and advisors are suggesting businesses open a separate bank account (in real life, at their bank) for Covid-19 funds received. A separate bank account is more audit-friendly, avoids co-mingling of funds, and creates a clear audit trail.

However, right now we’re hearing it is difficult to open a new bank account, with long lines and wait times, and there may be certain costs with opening a new Business Checking account (bank may require you to order some checks). Still, this post assumes that you are able to open a separate bank account for PPP funds. Now we’ll cover what to do in QuickBooks.

Setup the Loan Account

This loan will be a Liability (not free Income) until you determine how much of the loan will be forgiven. As such, you need to create a loan Liability account on the Chart of Accounts.

Use your judgement to determine if this is an “Other Current Liability” (usually repaid in less than a year), or a “Long Term Liability” account; we recommend the latter.

For QB Desktop: Chart of Accounts | (Ctrl+N) | Other Account Types | Other Current Liability OR Long Term Liability | Continue

Account Name: PPP Funds | Save & Close

For QB Online: Accounting | Chart of Accounts | New | Account Type: Other Current Liability OR Long Term Liability | Detail Type: Loan Payable OR Other Long Term Liabilities

Account Name: PPP Funds | Save & Close

Create a PPP Bank Account

For QBD: Chart of Accounts | (Ctrl+N) | Bank | Continue

Account Name: PPP Bank

For QBO: Accounting | Chart of Accounts | New | Account Type: Bank | Detail Type: Checking

Name: PPP Bank

Record the PPP Loan Income

1. Setup Loan Vendor

Verify you have a Vendor setup already for the name of the lending institution who processed your loan. If this lender is new to your business, setup the new Vendor.

2. Deposit Loan Funds

Make a Deposit to your new PPP Bank. Do this if you are using QBD or QBO; don’t wait for the bank feed – manually enter the deposit so it will be a QBO Match.

Received From: Enter the Vendor name of your lender from step 1 above

From Account: Enter the new Other Current Liability or Long Term Liability Account you created above

Memo or Description: To record receipt of PPP Funds

Be sure to enter the correct deposit date and deposit amount.

Create a New Vendor in QB

If you are a regular reader of my Blog posts, you will know I’m not fond of the QB “Transfer” feature. Instead, I suggest you write a check to record transfers between bank accounts. To do this, setup a new Vendor, if you don’t already have one in place.

For QBD: Vendors | Vendor Center | (Ctrl+N)

Vendor Name: Transfer to Bus Checking -xxxx

Where the -xxxx is the last 4 digits of the business checking account number.

For QBO: Expenses | Vendors | New Vendor | Company (and Display Name as) Transfer to Bus Checking -xxxx

Where the -xxxx is the last 4 digits of the business checking account number.

Recording Expenses

Use the regular Business Checking account to pay expenses as per normal. But after payment of each expense, make a transfer (using the Write Check feature) from your PPP Bank back to your regular business checking account as reimbursement for the allowable expense. Move the funds in real life, and in QB.

For example: If you pay a utility bill during the covered period for $84.92 from your regular business checking, then make a transfer from your PPP Bank to your Bus Checking for $84.92. Continue these one-for-one transfers until all the PPP funds are used up.

If your online banking allows you to add a memo or description on the online banking funds transfer screen, add a short but meaningful description. Example: “PPP Transfer for electric bill” or “PPP Transfer for Payroll PE xx/xx/xx”.

Tip: Do not combine a transfer for utilities and for payroll in a single transfer; do a separate transfer for each – one transfer per expense. Use your judgement on what does make sense to put into a single combined transfer. This combination makes sense: payroll wages + payroll taxes. This combination does not make sense: Payroll + Utilities + Rent in a single transfer. Instead, make three separate transfers.

Tip: When writing the transfer check, be sure to delete any Check number (leave that field blank).

Tip: Be sure to enter the Memo/Description in what I call both the Upper and Lower memo fields, as one Memo field displays on reports and the other Memo fields displays in the Register.

QBD Register Screenshot

QBO Register Screenshot





Reporting

This method keeps a clean trail of PPP Income and Expenses. However, it will not show the spending from your new PPP Bank by expense type, like on a P&L report. To obtain a spending report, you can create a custom report, but keep in mind you may end up later transposing this data to Excel for loan reporting purposes. This method also avoids Class tracking, to which you may or may not have access depending upon your QuickBooks subscription.

QBD Report

Go to: Reports | Custom Reports | Transaction Detail

Customize Report

Display Tab:

Dates: All Dates

Report Basis: Cash, even if your business is on the Accrual Basis

Filters Tab:

Account: PPP Bank

Header/Footer Tab:

Report Title: PPP Bank Report

Remove columns you don’t want on the Display Tab, or by dragging on the report screen.

In the example below, we removed Class, Clr, Account and Original Amount.

Click (Ctrl+M) to Memorize the report.

This report still does not show a breakdown by spending category, but it is easier to print than the Account Register view.

QBO Reporting

Click on Reports

In Search Bar enter: Transaction Detail by Account Report

Customize

Report Period: All Dates

Accounting Method: Cash

Rows/Columns: Change Columns

Remove: Amount, Num, Split

Add: Debit, Credit then drag order to this:

Debit

Credit

Balance

Filter: Distribution Account | PPP Bank

Header/Footer: Report Title: PPP Bank Report

Run report

QBO Screenshot: Memorized Report

Should You Change Your Payroll Bank Account to Your New PPP Bank Account?

At this point, we recommend not doing so. Some non-allowable expenses might be included in your payroll run, such as payments to Independent Contractors, payroll fees, and reimbursable expenses.

We think it’s better to do a manual calculation of what is allowable for each payroll run, and then transfer that specific amount. Of course, save complete details your backup calculations (most likely an Excel file), and of your payroll reports.

How to Track Spending for on Non-Allowable Expenses

You can spend PPP funds received on non-allowed expenses, but know those expenses won’t be forgiven – you will have to repay them, along with loan interest. The PPP loan must be repaid within two years, the interest rate is a low 1 percent. The lender must defer all payments of principal, interest and fees for at least 6 months, up to one year. All in all, it is quite an attractive loan.

You can track these expenses the same way, just add a notation in your Memo/Description field, such as an “NA” to start the description, like this:

PPP Eligible Expenses

Here are PPP guidelines copied directly from the Treasury.gov website.

What can I use these loans for?

Your clients should use the proceeds from these loans on:

Payroll costs, including benefits

Interest on mortgage obligations, incurred before February 15, 2020

Rent, under lease agreements in force before February 15, 2020

Utilities, for which service began before February 15, 2020

What Counts as Payroll Costs?

Payroll costs include:

Salary, wages, commissions, or tips (capped at $100,000 on an annualized basis for each employee)

Employee benefits including costs for vacation, parental, family, medical, or sick leave; allowance for separation or dismissal; payments required for the provisions of group health care benefits including insurance premiums; and payment of any retirement benefit

State and local taxes assessed on compensation

For a sole proprietor or independent contractor: wages, commissions, income, or net earnings from self-employment, capped at $100,000 on an annualized basis for each employee

Conclusion

As we all know, things are changing daily, and it is difficult to stay abreast of all the news. We hope you find these suggestions and ideas useful. Please feel free to use the Comment section if you have alternate ideas, or find flaws in our presentation so we can correct them. In a few days, look for Part II: PPP Loan – Without Opening a Separate Bank Account.

Jody Linick is an AIPB Certified Bookkeeper, a QuickBooks® Certified Pro Advisor, and a member of the Intuit Trainer/Writer network. Her company, FitBooks Pro (formerly called Linick Consulting), specializes in remote bookkeeping services for professional services firms using QuickBooks Online. You can find her series of Blog posts here.

Diana Cohn started the Corner Office in 1995 with the mission to teach small business owners and their staff how to use software to their advantage with the goal of achieving accuracy, efficiency, and of course, sustainable processes that create opportunities for growth. By maintaining Intuit Certifications since 1999, as well as, attending QB Connect and Scaling New Heights, Diana remains current in applications and continues to provide support for her clients and associates.

