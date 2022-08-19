AuditClub Launches Auditors-as-a-Service for CPAs

AuditClub™, the Audit Service Center for CPAs, has launched of its new auditors-as-a-service model, designed to provide top 10, regional and local CPA firms with instant talent and fractional flexibility.

Founded and led by former audit partners with a unique and valuable mix of Big 4, regional and local firm experience, AuditClub is a licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”). On a mission to make public accounting better, AuditClub provides flexible access to a seasoned team of Chief Auditors with broad and deep professional experience that benefits AuditClub members.

Chris Vanover, CEO and Chief Auditor of AuditClub, states, “Our goal is to provide responsive, high-quality audit and assurance services for CPA firms that may not have the in-house talent or expertise to deliver these services efficiently and effectively. Many firms are experiencing a critical shortage of qualified human capital, or their partners and managers are well beyond capacity, and even turning down new opportunities. Rather than reaching out to a recruiter or an independent contractor, now they have AuditClub to bring them peace of mind with immediate access to an entire team of experienced CPAs and specialists on demand.”

AuditClub services are delivered through a membership model. In addition to unlimited email access via AuditClub Care, members also benefit from exclusive access to a team of Chief Auditors through technology-enabled and flexible month-to-month passes. With three levels of passes, AuditClub is tailored to meet firm service needs and scalable for varying budgets.

To become a member or learn more about AuditClub, visit https://auditclub.cpa/.